Acts named for X Factor tour’s shows in Nottingham and Sheffield

The X Factor’s eight quarter-final acts will star in The X Factor Live Tour 2019, coming to venues including Nottingham and Sheffield next year.

The top eight artists confirmed to go on the tour are Dalton Harris, Scarlett Lee, Anthony Russell, Danny Tetley, Acacia & Aaliyah, Brendan Murray, Shan Ako and Bella Penfold.

You can see them on February 15 at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena and Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on February 24.

Dalton Harris has had three of his songs enter the iTunes Top 30 during the live shows so far, including I Have Nothing, Creep and California Dreamin’, while his Big Band Week performance of Beyoncé’s Listen entered the Top 20 on iTunes, peaking at No. 15, the highest peak of the series so far.

Anthony Russell’s rendition of Eye of the Tiger was the stand out performance of Movie Week with the audience reaction overpowering even the judges’ comments.

Scarlett Lee has been impressing the audience and judges every week with her beautiful vocals and incredible range.

Also joining the line-up are Brendan Murray, whose powerful Judges’ Houses performance brought tears to guest judge Nile Rodgers, the youngest act in the competition Acacia and Aaliyah, inspirational singer and rapper Bella Penfold, Shan Ako, whose emotional and raw performances have created some of the series’ most memorable moments, and Northern singing powerhouse Danny Tetley.

Each concert on the tour is to be hosted by presenter Becca Dudley.

The X Factor Tour has been seen by more than three million people since it began 14 years ago, making it one of the UK’s most successful annual arena tours. Tickets are on sale now.

See www.gigsandtours.com/www.ticketmaster.co.uk