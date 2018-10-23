Mrs Brown’s Boys return in new show heading for Nottingham and Sheffield - here’s how to get tickets

The award winning Brendan O’Carroll and Mrs. Brown’s Boys invite you to a brand new production which will tour arenas next year.

Entitled Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Musical?, the live show will be staged at Nottingham’s Motorpont Arena from April 19 to 21 and at FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, from December 6 to 8.

Tickets will be going on sale this Friday, October 26, at 10am.

Tickets for Nottingham are priced £26.10, £37.30, £45.14 (prices are listed with admin and facility fee included). For tickets, click here, call 843 373 3000 or in person at the arena box office at Bolero Square, Lace Market, Nottingham.

Tickets for Sheffield are priced £44.24, £36.40 & £25.16 (including booking fee). For tickets, click here, call 0114 256 56 56 or in person from the Sheffield City Hall box office in Barkers Pool, Sheffield.

Brendan O’Carroll said: “Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Musical? will have you crying with laughter, tapping your toes and you will leave the show singing and smiling to yourself. We are having such fun doing this and can’t wait to share it not just with fans of Mrs. Brown’s Boys, but to anyone who needs a good night out.”

Mrs. Brown’s Boys success has been nothing short of incredible. Voted the No. 1 Sitcom of the 21st Century, awards include five BAFTAs, four National Television Awards, 3 TV Choice Awards, 4 IFTA awards, 3 TV Times Awards as well as RTS, TRIC and National Comedy Awards. It is a ratings smash across the globe. Mrs. Brown’s Boys live show has broken box office records across the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

During 2014, 2016 and 2018 Mrs. Brown’s Boys toured Australia and New Zealand selling out multiple arenas and BBC One series All Round to Mrs. Brown’s continues to achieve record breaking viewing figures with a third series due next year.

If you haven’t experienced Mrs. Brown’s Boys live show, this tour is set to be one of the hottest tickets for 2019 and is not to be missed.