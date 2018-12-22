Mock The Week star Gary Delaney announces new shows in Sheffield and Nottingham - here’s how to get tickets

Television comedian Gary Delaney has added a run of new dates to his Gagster’s Paradise tour which will keep him busy until October 2019.

A regular on Mock The Week, Gary will perform his live stand-up show at Sheffield’s Leadmill on February 27 and at Nottingham’s Glee Club on May 12.

Wisecracking Gary and his infectious charm are renowned in the business for a near unrivalled volume of high-class gags in his shows.

Widely regarded as being the most quotable one-liner comic in the country, Gary’s TV and radio credits include 7 Day Saturday (Radio 5 Live), Robert’s Web (Channel 4), Loose Ends (BBC Radio 4) and Russell Kane’s Whistle-Stop Tour (BBC Radio 2). He appears on the new series of Live at The Apollo (BBC 2) and Celebrity Pointless (BBC 1).

Gary has also written extensively for TV and radio including 8 Out Of 10 Cats and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, A League Of Their Own, 10’Clock Live, The British Comedy Awards and The News Quiz.

To book tickets for the Sheffield date, click here or call 0114 2727 040; for Nottingham, click here or call 0871 472 0400.