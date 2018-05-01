Michael Bublé’s biggest hits in tribute show

The Ultimate Bublé show is a fitting tribute to one of the most popular contemporary jazz singers around.

Mark Daniels performs the biggest hits of Michael Bublé in this stunning tribute show, which hits Buxton Opera House on May 12.

Backed by musicians who bring a big band sound to the show, Mark’s charismatic nature, powerful vocals and boyish charm are all perfectly packaged in true tuxedo style. His is a sleek, polished performance with a top coat of class and sophistication.

In amongst a croony repertoire of pop standards, expect some show stopping, spontaneous banter as Mark effortlessly hands out doses of unrehearsed humour and wit that you would expect from Michael Bublé himself.

On stage, expect to see lots of laughs, great humour and admirable camaraderie between Mark and his band. Backed by some of the finest musicians in the country, this line up is an absolute musical powerhouse.

If you like to feel the music, laugh till your stomach hurts and leave wanting more, then be sure to buy tickets for this incredible night of live music.

ickets for Ultimate Bublé are priced at £22.50. Discounts are not available. Call the box office on 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk