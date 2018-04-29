Mackerel with Herby Tomato and Shallots Salsa on Toast

If there was one thing weekends were made for, it’s brunch. This relaxed meal can be as early or late as you want it, meaning you get a lie in and the chance to indulge.

This dish takes ten minutes to prepare, five minutes to cook and serves four people.

Ingredients

6 shallots, peeled and sliced finely

1 tbsp capers

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp lemon juice

4 tomatoes, chopped

Small bunch parsley, chopped

Salt

8 smoked mackerel fillets

8 slices of sour dough bread

Method

To make the dressing, combine half of the sliced shallots with the capers, oil, vinegar, lemon juice and set aside.

For the salsa, mix together the tomatoes, the remaining shallots, the parsley and a pinch of salt in a bowl.

Heat the grill and cook the mackerel fillets skin side first till cooked through. While the fish is cooking, toast the bread.

To construct the dish, pile a spoonful of the salsa onto each slice of toast. Cut each mackerel fillet in half and pile the two halves on top of the salsa then drizzle with the dressing.