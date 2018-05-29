Live/Wire brings double blast of AC/DC hits to Derbyshire

Popular AC/DC tribute act Live/Wire will be playing for two nights in succession at a Derbyshire venue.

The band hits Chesterfield’s Real Time Live on June 1 and 2 with a mega blast of high voltage rock ‘n’ roll.

Their two-hour show comes complete with cannons and a wall of Marshall amps.

Live/Wire’s show takes its audience from the days when AC/DC was fronted by rock wildman Bon Scott, whose death shocked the world in 1980, through to the searing vocals of his successor Brian Johnson.

Tickets £13.20 (including booking fee). Visit www.wegottickets.com/event/427495