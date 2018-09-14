Launch gig set to celebrate Derbyshire funk band’s first studio EP

Oobleck, a collaborative jazz funk band based in Derbyshire, are set to celebrate their first studio EP with a special launch gig.

The band will be appearing at the Posthouse, Victoria Street, Derby on Friday, September 21 at 9pm to mark the release of The Green Light EP.

Conceived by musician, composer and producer Jason Marshall, since the early days Oobleck has grown with ​each member bringing their own unique flavour and influence to the music.

Martyn Blair and Richard Belfitt have both taken on writing roles, the resulting heady cocktail is Oobleck. You can expect a fusion of funk, soul, gospel, rock, blues and more.

The full line-up consists of Ben Glover (drums), Gemma Bower (tenor and alto sax), Eloise Oates-Lidar (trumpet and flugel horn), Dom Scohy (keys), Martyn Blair (bass), Richard Belfitt (guitar and synth) and Jason Marshall on guitar.

Support comes from Chris Method who draws inspiration from classic 70s funk and disco tracks that have stood the test of time. His ‘modern vintage’ songs aim to be timeless and ‘harp back to that period when real musicians played real instruments to record music’.

The event is £5 on the door or there is a £8 special offer advanced ticket available which includes a copy of the EP. The gig starts at 9pm and last orders on the bar will be at 11.30 pm.

To buy tickets for the event CLICK HERE More information is also available on the event FACEBOOK PAGE.

To find out more about the bands visit www.oobleck-music.co.uk and www.chrismethod.co.uk