La bohème, The Simon and Garfunkel Story and John Shuttleworth feature on top ten list of shows

Who’s up for a bit of opera, comedy or some cracking plays?

All this and more features in our look at what’s on in the region’s venues over the coming week.

Head down to Derbyshire’s cinemas for a live screening of the Royal Opera’s House’s production of La bohème on January 29 at 7.45pm.

Puccini’s masterpiece explores the love affair between the penniless poet Rodolfo and the seamstress Mimì, contrasting it with the more light-hearted affair between the painter Marcello and the singer Musetta. Mimì is gravely ill with tuberculosis and she and Rodolfo decide to separate so that Mimì can find a wealthier lover to provide her with the care she needs. They are reunited in Mimì’s final hours when she returns to the only man she ever loved.

The cast is headed by American tenor Charles Castronovo (Rodolfo) and Bulgarian soprano Sonya Yoncheva (Mimì).

Catch the screening at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre, Tideswell’s The George Hotel, Belper’s Ritz Cinema, Derby’s Odeon Cinema, Wirksworth’s Northern Light Cinema and Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Lux.

The Quireboys play at The Flowerpot, Derby.

For more details, go to www.roh.org.uk/cinemas

Call The Midwife actress Helen George, who played Trixie Franklin in eight series of the TV drama, stars in a new production of Daphne du Maurier’s psychological thriller My Cousin Rachel at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre until Saturday, January 25.

Alluring and unconventional, Countess Rachel Sangalleti travels from Florence to the Cornish estate of her recently deceased husband. Her presence in the house arouses dark suspicions and uncontrollable desires in a cousin who is heir to the home.

Presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions, this acclaimed stage adaptation of the classic Gothic romance is by Joseph O’Connor whose novels include the international number one best-seller, Star of the Sea.

Frankenstein at Derby Theatre.

Details: Tickets from £15. Call 0114 249 6000 or go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Fancy a bit of old-school rock? Check out The Quireboys who are playing unplugged at The Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, January 23.

With a sound harking back to the 70s’ heyday of The Faces, Rolling Stones and Mott The Hoople, they will be playing songs from their albums, A Bit Of What You Fancy, Bitter, Sweet & Twisted, This Is Rock N' Roll and Well Oiled.

Tickets £15 from The Flowerpot or call 01332 834438.

John Shuttleworth does warm-up shows in Sheffield for his tour.

Spotlight Comedy Club is celebrating its 16th birthday at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Thursday, January 23.

The show will include Jack Carroll, who was recently seen on Britain’s Got Talent – The Champions, and Noel James, who has performed on Britain’s Got Talent, The Stand-Up Show and Giamocs.

Details: Tickets £13.90 or £8.90 (students). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

If you’re missing the festive season’s run of pantos then Chapel Players will put a smile back on your face.

They are presenting Puss in Boots at the Chapel Playhouse, Chapel en le Frith, on January 23, 24 and 25.

Tickets are £9 and £7 (concessions), available from Mica Hardware in Chapel en le Frith.

Deep will be performed at Buxton Opera House.

Scottish screen actress Eilidh Loan stars in an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, which is running at Derby Theatre until Saturday, January 25.

Eighteen-year-old Mary Shelley dreams up a monster created by a young scientist who breathes life into a gruesome body. Frankenstein’s creature desperately seeks out his true identity in an indifferent world, but the agony of rejection and a broken promise push him into darkness. Dangerous and vengeful, the creature threatens to obliterate Frankenstein and everyone he loves, in a ferocious and bloodthirsty hunt for his maker.

Rona Munro’s new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Gothic masterpiece places the writer herself amongst the action, as she wrestles with her creation and with the stark realities facing revolutionary young women, then and now.

Details: Tickets from £15. Call 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Listen to the songs made popular by the world’s most successful duo of all time and find out about their rise to fame in The Simon and Garfunkel Story.

Seen in 50 countries worldwide, the show tours to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on January 24.

This powerful production features all the hits including Mrs Robinson, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, The Boxer, The Sound of Silence and many more.

Details: Tickets £26.90 and £24.90 (concessions). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Singer/organist and verbal rambler extraordinaire John Shuttleworth is back on stage after a three-year sabbatical.

He’s at The Lantern Theatre, Sheffield on January 23 and 24 where he will regale the audience with his classic compositions, new songs and hilarious ‘back’ stories. He said: “I’m quite excited. I’m not leaping into the air about it...I don’t want to do my back in.”

The shows at the Lantern Theatre are a warm-up for a tour which takes in Sheffield Crucible Theatre on February 6, Buxton Opera House on February 9 and Nottingham Playhouse on March 15.

For tickets go to http://bit.ly/JSTourDates.

Rumpus Theatre Company present Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy Time and Time Again at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, from January 28 to February 1.

This play about a straying fiancee, a know-it-all boss and a garden gnome is the second offering in the Spring Play Season.

There’s still time to catch the season’s opener, Wait Until Dark, which Tabs Productions are presenting until Saturday, January 25.

Details: Tickets £22. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Inspired by the legend of the Buxton mermaid, award-winning writer Rob Young has penned a play called Deep about a teenager who is unable to cope with his father’s illness and finds solace in a voice that speaks from the deep.

Catch the drama at Buxton Opera House on January 26.

Tickets £15. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk