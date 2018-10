Comedy star Jim Davidson is Derbyshire bound with a new show which promises to be the antidote to this politically correct world we now live in.

His show On The Road Again is guaranteed to be outrageous and as truthful as ever.

Catch Jim at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Tuesday, November 6.

The show is suitable for viewers of 16 years upwards.

Tickets £26.70 (circle), and £25.70 (auditorium). To book, click here or call 01246 345222.