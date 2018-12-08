Jez Lowe and the Bad Pennies air Thor’d Out show in Derbyshire

Jez Lowe and the Bad Pennies are touring their Christmas show to Derbyshire.

Entitled Thor’d Out, it is part folk concert, part music-hall revue.

The band will be joined by special guest Benny Graham in a show which is inspired by songs and tales from the Northlands.

Catch it at Chesterfield Library on Friday, December 14, at 7.30pm. Tickets £12, to book click here

Jez Lowe and the Bad Pennies have been touring their songs for 15 years and have half a dozen albums to their credit.

Jez is one of the UK’s busiest folk performers, playing all over the world as a soloist or fronting the Bad Pennies.

His songs have been covered by Fairport Convention, The Dubliners, The Unthanks, Mary Black, Bob Fox, The Young Uns, Enda Kenny and many others. Richard Thompson described him as “The best singer songwriter to come out of the UK for a long time.”

For this tour, The Bad Pennies’ line-up comprises Kari Mcleod, Andy May and David de la Haye.