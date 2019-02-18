Billy Ocean

Great shows coming up in March at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

There is plenty to keep you entertained during March at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall

Here we give you a selection of what's in store over the next few weeks for your entertainment.

Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag

1. See Anton and Erin: Dance Those Magical Musicals on March 3

Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag
Collabro

2. Collabro are playing at the Royal Concert Hall on March 29

Collabro
Nottingham Youth Orchestra

3. Nottingham Youth Orchestra play the Royal Concert Hall on March 9

Nottingham Youth Orchestra
James

4. See James at the Royal Concert Hall on March 12

James
