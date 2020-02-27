Grease, Dirty Dancing, The Greatest Showman will screen at Derby Cathedral

Three blockbuster films, Grease, Dirty Dancing and The Greatest Showman, will be shown at Derby Cathedral.

The musical movies will be screened in the nave and follow recent successful collaborations between QUAD and Derby Cathedral.

Grease, the ultimate High School Musical, is set amid the 1950s teenage social and peer prejudices of the tumultuous final year of high school. Starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John, it's the story about love found on a summer beach, then lost and found again and features classic songs such as Greased Lightning and Hopelessly Devoted To You. Grease (certificate PG) will be screened on Friday, at 6.10pm, with doors open from 5:30pm.

Dirty Dancing features drama, music and romance as Frances “Baby” Houseman spends summer in a holiday camp, unexpectedly falling in love with the dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze). Taking place on Friday, March 27, Dirty Dancing (certificate 12A) begins at 8.40pm with doors from 8.20pm.

The Greatest Showman is the best-selling musical based on the true tale of the life of showman P.T. Barnum and stars Hugh Jackman as the legendary figure. Taking place on Saturday, March 28, The Greatest Showman (certificate PG) begins at 6.15pm with doors open from 5.45pm.

Tickets for the screenings are £11 or £9 for concessions, including anyone aged 25 or under. For more information, go to the website www.derbyquad.co.uk/cathedrals or call QUAD box office on 01332 290606.

