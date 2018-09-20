Gig guide: Bands and musicians playing in the area this week

Friday, September 21

FMB. Acoustic trio with excellent harmonies playing Americana, rock, pop and country classics. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

ziPt. Tap House. Brampton, Chesterfield.

Dressed To Kill. KISS tribute. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Mused. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Lil Roosters. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

The Buddies. Rock ‘n’ roll. The Speedwell Rooms, Staveley.

Acoustic Union. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Lisa Jayne West. The Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.

Fuzzy Felt World. The New Inn, Buxton.

Saturday, September 22

Zipt. Crown and Anchor, Chesterfield.

Full Throttle. The Grouse, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Non Compos Mentis. The Butcher’s Arms, Brimington.

Sebastian. Hilltop WMC and Institute, Quarry Road, Bolsover.

Bad Penny. Contact Club, Dronfield.

Sari Schorr. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Mentallica. Tribute to Metallica. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Wickerman. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Katie Spencer. Queen’s Head, Belper.

Rock ‘n’ Rose. Brimington Social Club, Brimington.

Phil Christie. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

Big Stone Gap. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Groucho. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

David Bingham. Enterprise Sports & Social Club, Ilkeston.

Richie Richards. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Cole Jackson. Old English Gentleman, Somercotes Hill, Somercotes.

Angry Jesters. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Sunday, September 23

Dfacto hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Toria Garbutt and John Cooper Clarke. Bakewell Town Hall.

Ashton. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Paul Carbuncle. Thorn Tree Inn, Belper.

Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Groucho’s 60th Birthday Jam spectacular. The Ark Tavern, Brimington. 3pm start.

Tuesday, September 25

Ark Tavern Jam night. The Ark Tavern, Briminton. 8.30pm start.

Wednesday, September 26

Glyn Davies. Hilltop WMC and Institute, Quarry Road, Bolsover.

The Harris and Groucho Show. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.