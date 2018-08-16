hursday, August 16

The Rooves. Class of 2018 graduation party. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Friday, August 17

Hope & Social head Peakender festival. Bakewell Showground, Bakewell.

Mick Ford Trio. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Painting Box. Folk and country with blues. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Stone The Crows. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Sebastian. Crown & Cushion, Low Pavement, Chesterfield.

Taje Tanaka Kaelin. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Saturday, August 18

Iron2Maiden and The Serpent Motors. The County music bar, Chesterfield.

Planet Duran. Tribute to Duran Duran. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Universal Tree top Peakender festival. Bakewell Showground.

Andy Crowe headlines Matlock Summer Sevens Festival. Cromford Meadows, Cromford.

Escape Plan. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Vyndictive. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Little Dog. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Louise LeFevre. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Audioscope. Brimington Social Club

The Remnants. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Mick Ford Band. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Cliff Bryan. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

Steve Parks. Hilltop WM Club and Institute, Bolsover.

Steve Rose. Enterprise Sports and Social Club, Ilkeston.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

ziPt. Kilton Inn, Worksop.

Sunday, August 19

Tom Townsend tops Peakender Festival, Bakewell Showground.

Scott Carr. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Witch Tripper, Reaper (Official), The Wild Strays, and Precibus. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Vicky Swan and Jonny Dyer headline Moira Furnace Folk Festival. Moira Furnace, Swadlincote.

Tuesday, August 21

Jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Wednesday, August 22

Audrey Parsons. Hilltop WM Club and Institute, Bolsover.

Whiskey Bob Shaker. The Flowerpot, Derby.