Saturday, June 30
The Sound Thieves and Suffrajetz. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The WonderWhys. Dusty Miller, Barlborough.
ziPt. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Ace in the Hand. The Grouse, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Atomic, ultimate 80s night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Bad Penny. Britfest at The Britannia, Tupton.
The Dana Ali Band. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Booster. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Metropolis. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.
Tom Dibb. The Boat Inn, Cronford,
Speak and Spell. The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Dualers. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Paul Carter. Pedagree Skum, Mark Ayling, Chris Butler. The Sitwell Tavern, Derby.
John Will. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.
Stevie S. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.
Groovecake. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Monday, July 2
James Taplin. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Wednesday, July 4
Nexilva. The Hairy Dog, Derby.