Thursday, May 3

Alex Spacie’s open mic/jam night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Bar Stool Preachers. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Eyre LLew. The Venue, Derby.

Friday, May 4

Jizzy Pearl/Love/Hate. supported by Doomsday Outlaw and Emperors of the Wasteland. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

DFacto. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Topgun. Ark Tavern, Brimington

Bin 53-4. Rock covers done in rockabilly style. New Inn, Buxton. SULPHER, featuring members of The Prodigy, Marilyn Manson and Jesus and Mary Chain. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Paul Tabor. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Kate Rusby. Derby Theatre.

Green Date. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Beans On Toast. The Venue, Derby.

Rip It Up. Victory Club, Chellaston Road, Derby.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Cobbles, Chapel en le Frith.

Saturday, May 5

The Kut, Chambers, The Shrives, Weekend Recovery, Tokyo Taboo, Dronningen, Kiss My Acid, Diablofurs, The Madeline Rust and Minatore at Hashrock Festival. The Hairy Dog, Derby, from 3pm.

Sick Sick Sick. Queens of the Stone Age tribute. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Connie Lush. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Uncle Salty. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

The Travelling Band Project. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Fuzzy Felt World. Gilberts, Buxton.

Sunday, May 6

Treebeard. Marlpool Ale House, Heanor, from 4pm

Badlands. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Wayne Marcus. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Haight-Ashbury. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Monday, May 7

Fuzzy Felt World. The New Inn, Chapel en le Frith, 1pm start.

InMe. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

The Nightwires. The Flowerpot, Derby.

7Day Weekend. Ark Tavern, Briimington, 7pm start.

Mart Rodger Manchester Jazz. High Lane Conservative Club, Buxton Road, High Lane.

Tuesday, May 8

Jam session. Ark Tavern, Brimington.