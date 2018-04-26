Thursday, April 26

Ollie Holroyd. Last Post, Uttoxeter Road, Derby.

The Footwarmers. Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield.

Friday, April 27

Dark Lightning. Tramway Tavern, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Mentallica. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Leftychris. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Adam Forman. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Charn. The Crown & Cushion. Chesterfield.

Hercules. Tribute to Elton John. The Venue, Derby.

Pocket Rocket. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Dublin Buskers. Last Post, Derby.

Ali. Clowne and District Liberal Club, North Road, Clowne.

Saturday, April 28

Bon Giovi. Bon Jovi tribute act. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Floyd in the Flesh. The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.

After Hours. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

DFacto. The County Music Bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Full Throttle. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Janet Jaye. Tina Turner tribute. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning. Blue Bell, Alfreton.

Groundhog Days. The Shinnon, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield.

The Wayward Brothers. Classic and new rock covers from The Beatles to The Killers. The Tupton Tap, Old Tupton, near Clay Cross.

Jayrar acoustic. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

The Fabulous Baker Boys. Brimington Social Club.

Letz-Zep. The Fishpond ballroom, Matlock Bath.

Johnny Mitchell. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Neil Elliott. Enterprise Sports and Social Club, Ilkeston.

Tony Walsh. Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.

The Black Hands. The Fishpond bar, Matlock Bath.

Fiona Williams. Palmer Morewood Club, Hall Road, Alfreton.

Glory Days. Tribute to Bruce Springsteen. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Anti Pasti. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Between The Covers. The Boundary, South Normanton.

Millie. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Jonathan Carroll. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Road, Alfreton.

Lisa J. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

Martin Gallimore. Last Post, Derby.

Strange Days. Spondon Liberal Club, Derby.

Sunday, April 29

Dark Lightning. Eastwood Conservative Club, 3pm.

Ella J. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Merle Forbes. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

Monday, April 30

Crooked Lords. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Tuesday, May 1

Jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.