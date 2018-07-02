From The Jam, Hazel O’Connor and Showaddywaddy at Derbyshire festival

Hazel O’ Connor, From The Jam and Showaddywaddy are the star names lined up for a festival in Derbyshire.

They will be performing at The Eyes Have It which will take over Eyes Meadow in Duffield on the weekend of July 6 to 8.

More than 20 support bands will be playing at this fourth festival which will include awesome acrobatics from Ras King Bobo and a free workshop led by Tribal Vibes.

Award-winning singer, writer and actress Hazel O’ Connor will headline the Friday night bill where fans will hear hits such as Will You, Eighth Day and D-Days.

Support acts lined up for the first night include Hungry For Change, Raindogs and Telsen.

Expect to hear the hits of The Jam, such as Going Underground and A Town Called Malice, when bassist Bruce Foxton and guitarist Russell Hastings hit the stage on Saturday night. Performing as From The Jam, the pair have clocked up nearly 1,000 headline shows since their inception in 2007 and have released albums including Back in The Room and Smash The Clock.

Littlefield, The Lengthmen and Suburban Symphony will be among the support bands on the Saturday.

Crepe-soled shoes and drape coats will be the order of the day when Showaddywaddy top the Sunday line-up. Celebrating its 45th anniversary, the band is still entertaining sell-out crowds around the country with golden oldies such as Under The Moon Of Love, which was its only number one hit, Pretty Little Angel Eyes, When and You Got What It Takes.

Weekend tickets for The Eyes Have It cost £45, under 18s half price, children accompanied by an adult go free.

To book, go to www.theeyeshaveit.co.uk/tickets