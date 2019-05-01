World-class musicians, Broadway performer and a Blues legend at Belper Arts Festival

Belper Arts Festival gets off to a great start with a Blues legend, a Broadway performer and world-class musicians.

Now in its seventh year and running for nearly a month, the festival is set to be the biggest and best yet.

Jeanna de Waal.

In the first week alone more than 300 performers and artists will be taking part.

Chicago Blues legend Joe Jammer will be at the Old Kings Head on May 3.

The festival officially opens with two contrasting show. Bedazzled By Broadway on May 4 features Broadway performer Jeanna de Waal, Belper Musical Theatre and Paddy Stafford.

Jeanna has starred in American Idiot and Kinky Boots as well as Wicked, Waitress and, most recently, Diana - The Musical for which she created the title role of Princess Diana.

The contrasting opening show features Belper's own singer/songwriter/storyteller Pete Castle, in concert at the Queen's Head.

Pete Castle.

Belper Arts Trail returns on May 5 and 6 with its mix of art, music and the children's favourite Captain Dan. With 150 artists in around 60 venues the trail promises something for all the family.

The bank holiday ends with a guitar workshop and a concert by Sarah McQuaid.

The next five days feature an evening of short gilms, language soiree, guitar taster session, World Peace Poetry night, Sali Gresham as Mrs Lovett in Penny Dreadful, singing and playwriting workshops plus a concert by two world-class performers.

Margaret Keys and Sergei Podobedov are joining forces for a one-off concert on May 9. The soprano and pianist will share the stage at St Peter's Church. Margaret will also be holding singing workshops on May 11 at the Strutts Centre.

The first week closes with the sensational Jezebel's Cabaret Loung at the Nailers Centre.

Belper Arts Festival runs from May 3 to June 1, 2019.

Full details of events and tickets are available from www.belperartsfestival.org or contact George Gunby, email: nonnel@sky.com or call 07847 478251. Festival brochures are available across Belper and Derbyshire.