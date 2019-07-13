Waking Vegas, Newstead Brass and Boats on the Ocean play at Ripley Music Festival

Two big events are lined up for the final two days of this year’s Ripley Music Festival and will take over the town’s Crossley Park.

Party in the Park and Proms Spectacular is on Saturday from 1pm to 10.30pm with performances by MEDLers, No Danger, Easy Thomas Blues, Rhys Davis, Simply Mel, Graham Hinkley, Thunderbird, Headshrinker, Waking Vegas, Newstead Brass. There will be a Spitfire flypast at 3pm and a Big Bang Fireworks display.

Rom Fest on Sunday, running from 1pm to 6pm, features live music from Primal, Monster Joe, Future Fires, Echo Arcadia, Tokyo Taboo and headliners Boats on the Ocean.

For more details, go to www.facebook.com/RipleyMusicFestival.

READ THIS: Attractions at Matlock Bath Music Festival.