VUKOVI plug new single at The Venue in Derby

Hotly-tipped band VUKOVI, who have played at Derbyshire’s YNot Festival, hit Derby this week as part of their biggest UK date.

They play at The Venue, Derby, on Wednesday, May 8, where music fans will get the chance to hear their new single Behave.

Speaking on the release of Behave, singer Janine Shilstone said: “’This definitely feels like the start of a new era for VUKOVI. ‘Behave’ is about struggling to deal with too much, or indeed too little of someone, or something, depending on your perspective. It’s about challenging the situations we put ourselves in, written in the form of a frank letter to one’s self”.

The latest release follows previous single C.L.A.U.D.I.A. which was released earlier and had extneisve airplay across BBC Radio 1 where it was championed by Annie Mac, Daniel P Carter, Jack Saunders and Vic Galloway.