Tribute artists tip their hat to rock superstars Foreigner and Journey at Derby show

Tribute band A Foreigners Journey travel to Derby this weekend to perform the best music from two of the most iconic rock bands.

Expect to hear classic Foreigner and Journey songs when the group play at The Flowerpot on Saturday, October 19.

The repertoire includes Dont’s Stop Believing, Separate Ways, Cold As Ice, Juke Box Hero, Waiting For A Girl Like You and I Want To Know What Love Is.

Tickets £12, available from the venue or go to www.rawpromo.co.uk.

