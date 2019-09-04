Top tributes Scopyons and Syked are at The Flowerpot in Derby

Music fans are going to love a gig by Scopyons and Syked at The Flowerpot, Derby, on September 7.

Get ready for a rock double bill which features this pair of top tribute bands.

The UK’s first full five-piece definitive Scorpions show, Scopyons formed late 2011 and after the first full shows of 2012 were invited to play in Munich, Germany alongside Scorpions guitarist Matthias Jabs at the fifth Anniversary of his MJ Guitars Store.

With a leaning toward the post-Matthias Jabs era (1978 Lovedrive up to the present day) plus classic Uli Jon Roth era songs like We’ll Burn The Sky, In Trance and Pictured Life to the set, this performance is not to be missed.

You can also see the first appearance at The Flowerpot from ex-Limehouse Lizzy guitar/vocals Tim Read and his brand new band Syked.

They will be performing music from the John Sykes era of Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy and Blue Murder.

Doors open at 8pm.

For more, you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.

Photo by Mark Rutherford