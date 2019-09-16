Top tribute band triple bill this weekend at MFN

Fans of classic rock can enjoy performances by three of the UK’s top tributes in an evening of classic rock at the MFN club, Shipley Gate, near Eastwood and Ilkeston, on Saturday, September 21.

Guns N Roses Experience (pictured), Sack Sabbath and Moretallica bring the music of Guns N Roses, Black Sabbath and Metallica to the legendary venue so you can expect deafening renditions of classics such as Sweet Child O Mine,

Paradise City, War Pigs, Iron Man, Enter Sandman, Sad But True and mnay more.

Tickets are just £10 in advance from MFN, Zebra Muzik or by post from promoter Metal Mansions Promotions who can be reached on 07903 610487.

They are also available on the door at £12 on a first come first served basis.

Doors open at 7pm with first band on at 8pm, and the bar is open until 1am. Free camping is available.

