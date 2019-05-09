Top talent The Carrivick Sisters are set to wow audience in Derbyshire visit this weekend

Top performers The Carrivick Sisters are coming to Derbyshire this weekend for a not-to-be-missed gig at Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, on Sunday, May 12, starting at 7.30pm.

The Carrivick Sisters are one of the UK’s top young bluegrass acts.

Twins Laura and Charlotte perform their original songs and instrumentals along with a few carefully chosen covers on guitar, mandolin, fiddle, dobro and clawhammer banjo.

Their busy touring schedule is rapidly building them a reputation for engaging and entertaining live performances with tight sibling vocal harmonies and multi - instrumental virtuosity.

Tickets are £11 (standard) / £7.50 (under 16) are available from Dave on 01773 856545.

Photo by John Breese