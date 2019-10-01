Top musical Annie comes to Marlpool venue later this month

The hugely popular family music Annie is to be performed at Marlpool United Reformed Church Community Hall from October 23-26.

Marlpool URC Theatre Company will be bringing smiles to the stage as they perform the much-loved show.

This classic musical tells the story of little orphan Annie, who finds refuge from an orphanage run by the embittered Miss Hannigan when billionaire Oliver Warbucks invites her to spend the holidays with him. Adventure and magic follow as Annie transforms all those around her.

With the help of her delightful fellow orphans, she foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations and discovers the true meaning of family. Musical highlights include Tomorrow, Easy Street, N.Y.C. and You’re Never Fully Dressed

Without a Smile.

The role of Annie is played by two newcomers to the stage – Poppy Dodsworth and Grace Hollingsworth, both aged 12 and from Heanor. The role of the evil Miss Hannigan is taken by Poppy’s mum, Kathy Smith-Summers, and Michael Bailey plays the billionaire Oliver Warbucks.

Tickets are just £10 and are available from the box office on 01332 986082 and online by clicking here.

Pictured are Grace Hollingsworth, left, Michael Bailey, centre, and Poppy Dodsworth, right, who play Annie and Oliver Warbucks in Marlpool URC Theatre’s Company upcoming production of Annie.