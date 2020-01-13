Top magician Richard Jones is heading for Mansfield Palace Theatre

Britain’s Got Talent star Richard Jones is to perform his latest show Escape in Mansfield soon.

You can see him in action at the Palace Theatre in the town on February 28.

Richard was the winner of Britain's Got Talent and is a British Army soldier, as well as one of the world’s greatest magicians in The Magic Circle. Having recently had audiences on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions completely captivated, Richard is extending his sell-out tour of the UK.

The mesmerising Lance Corporal will confirm exactly what made him the stand out act to win Britain’s top talent show in 2016 and why he is still the only magician to have won the show. He will also pay tribute to his veteran mentor, Fergus Anckorn, a fellow magician who died last year before his 100th birthday.

For more on ticket availability, you can click here. You can also click here or click here for more stories.