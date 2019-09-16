Top choreographer Gary Clarke brings new show Wasteland to Nottingham Playhouse

Gary Clarke’s Wasteland, the sequel to multi-award winning show Coal, comes to Nottingham next month, celebrating the birth of UK rave culture.

It can be seen there on October 25 and 26.

Capturing a pivotal moment in social history, acclaimed choreographer Gary Clarke’s explosive Wasteland explores that time when despair turned into euphoria as the ravaged landscape of post-industrial Britain was transformed by the illegal rave culture of the 1990s and for an instant, it seemed music and dance might save the day.

Created to mark the 25th anniversary of the demolition of Grimethorpe Colliery in South Yorkshire and 30 years since the rise of UK rave culture, Wasteland is a thrilling yet deeply touching dance theatre production and the eagerly-awaited sequel to Clarke’s multi-award winning hit Coal.

The striking miners of Coal fought for their families, their livelihoods, their communities, their futures and for an industry…but what happened to the families who survived the epic year-long battle of the Miners’ Strike of 1984-85?

Wasteland looks at how two different generations coped in this turbulent era of radical upheaval as industrial Britain fell and a new subculture emerged.

As one generation grinds exhaustedly to a halt, the next generation heads into the illegal rave scene of 1990s Britain, where derelict warehouses and abandoned work spaces become home for a new community of music and dance.

Wasteland is based on Gary’s own experience of reaching maturity at the height of the rave movement and also on many hours of interviews.

The show brings together Clarke’s blistering physical dance language performed by a company of exceptional dancers and a cast of four male singers (unique to each venue) from local and surrounding communities.

Photo credit: Joe Armitage