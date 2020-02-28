Top band Texas to play Nottingham and Sheffield dates - and here's how to get tickets

Chart legends Texas have announced details of an autumn tour, including gigs at Sheffield City Hall on October 22 and Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on October 31.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 6.

For more than 30 years, Texas have proved themselves to be one of Scotland’s best ever bands and a national treasure south of the border. A new album will come later this year.

Last December, Texas played a sold-out Glasgow show at SWG3, their fastest selling show ever. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed 1989 debut album Southside, the band played the entire album.

Formed in 1986 by Sharleen Spiteri and Johnny McElhone, Texas have enjoyed a stellar career having sold more than 40 million records, had 13 top ten UK singles, three number one UK albums and eight top ten UK albums.

For tickets, click here or here. You can also click here or here for more stories.