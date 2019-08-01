Too Petty set to hit stage at The Flowerpot later this month

Too Petty will perform their tribute to Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers at The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, August 30.

Tom Petty, along with his band The Heartbreakers, is one of the legendary figures in rock history with 80 million records sold, and a Greatest Hits album that’s sold more than 10 million copies.

He remains hugely popular around the world and in the UK, shown by the recent selling out of two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall literally in minutes.

Recreating the classic songs, the musicianship, and live shows is a new tribute band, Too Petty – A Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Featuring members of the UK’s first Fleetwood Mac tribute act, Fleetwood Bac, Too Petty has the same attention to detail, and commitment to authentically recreate the live experience of a Petty show.

Songs featured include classics like Free Falling, Refugee, Into The Great Wide Open, American Girl, Don’t Come Around Here No More, Mary Jane’s Last Dance, I Won’t Back Down, Running Down A Dream, Learning To Fly and many more.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £12.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot & RAW Promotions, as well as online by clicking here.

You can also click here and click here.