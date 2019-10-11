Tickets to see The Script at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham go on sale on Friday, October 18

Irish alt-pop trio The Script will embark upon a new chapter of their illustrious career with the November 8 release of their new album Sunsets & Full Moons and a UK arena tour, stopping off at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Monday, March 9.

The Script have achieved six billion streams, 30 million single sales, 10.8 million album sales, more than 12 million monthly Spotify listeners and 1.8 million ticket sales.

Tickets to see them in action in Nottingham next year will go on sale at 9.30am on Friday, October 18.

Having returned with the emotive, stadium-bound first single The Last Time, Sunsets & Full Moons is the sound of The Script - Danny O’Donoghue (vocals, piano, guitar), Mark Sheehan (vocals, guitars) and Glen Power (drums) - focusing on the inclusive, uplifting songwriting that helped them become an arena-filling band with a fervent fanbase the world over.

In many ways, Sunsets & Full Moons feels like a sequel to The Script’s much-loved debut album.

Both albums emerged from emotionally turbulent times: O’Donoghue lost his father around the time of the release of their debut.

And ten years later, he lost his mother as they worked on this album - with both his parents passing on Valentine’s Day. Naturally the songs began to reflect the band’s own personal experiences - and those are themes sure to resonate with their fans, too.

“I think it’s the most poignant record we’ve ever made,” asserts O’Donoghue. “Our music was always about being together with the audience, and writing about your own feelings, and sharing them”.

Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday 18 October 2020 priced from £32. All prices listed include admin and facility fee. Tickets are limited to six tickets per person.

