Tickets to go on sale on Friday to see Steven Wilson at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham next year

Steven Wilson has announced details of The Future Bites tour, a series of European shows to kick off at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on September 17 next year.

Tickets for his Nottingham gig go on general sale on Friday, October 25, at 10am.

Following the massively successful tour for 2017’s To The Bone album, Steven Wilson and band will play eight shows at the biggest venues he’s headlined.

Steven Wilson said: “Every time I make a new album, it’s hugely important for me that it holds a unique place in my catalogue and won’t simply be more of the same.

“Moving into the third decade of the 21st century and my second decade as a touring solo artist, it felt like time to apply the same philosophy to the live experience.

“I want to challenge myself to create something that confronts my own notions (and hopefully the audience’s too) of how to present my music in a concert situation. This has become The Future Bites - a series of special events at larger venues, something on a grander and more immersive scale. I’m already hugely excited about them!”

Steven Wilson’s last album To The Bone was released in the summer of 2017.

It reached No 3 in the UK and hit the Top 20 in 15 countries. The subsequent tour took in 145 shows in 33 countries across five continents and played to more than a quarter of a million people and included three sold-out shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Steven Wilson is currently putting finishing touches to the follow-up to To The Bone with producer David Kosten (Bat for Lashes, Everything Everything, Keane) for release in summer 2020.

Tickets are priced from £32. All prices listed include administration and facility fee. Hospitality packages are available.

For more on tickets, you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.