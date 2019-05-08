Tickets on sale now to see One Night In Miami at Nottingham Playhouse

Get your tickets now to see One Night in Miami...., running at Nottingham Playhouse from June 7 to 22.

Written by Kemp Powers, the play will star Olivier award winner and The Voice UK finalist Matt Henry as Sam Cooke and acclaimed TV and theatre actor Christopher Colquhoun as Malcolm X.

A fictional account based on true events, One Night in Miami… focuses on four friends, all on the cusp of becoming legends: newly crowned heavyweight champion Cassius Clay (Conor Glean), activist Malcolm X (Christopher Colquhoun) American football star turned actor Jim Brown (Miles Yekinni) and soul singer Sam Cooke (Matt Henry).

Set in 1964 in the midst of the civil rights movement, the men celebrate Clay’s title win in a Miami hotel room. Kemp Powers’s tough-talking drama speculates what might have taken place in that room that night, as the black icons tease each other, have passionate arguments on race and power, and share their dreams of a better life for all.

Directing the play will be Matthew Xia, one of the UK’s most exciting theatre directors, known for his innovative and thought-provoking productions including Blue/Orange at the Young Vic, Into the Woods and Frankenstein at Manchester’s Royal Exchange. This will be Matthew’s return to Nottingham Playhouse following the critically-acclaimed Shebeen.

Matthew said: “One Night in Miami… lets us into that historic room where we get to see these icons as friends, and allies in the civil rights movement. It explores the responsibilities that come with being a successful Black man in 1964 America - and how these conversations resonate today.

“The evening is full of laughter, bonhomie between brothers, and a fair bit of tension as they work out what the next steps are for the movement and how best to lift an entire people!

Tickets are priced from £37.50 to £8.50.

