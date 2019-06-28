Tickets now on sale to see Walliams book Billionaire Boy when it is staged at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Tickets are on sale to see a production of the David Walliams best-selling book Billionaire Boy when it hits the stage at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal next year.

The bestselling children’s author and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company have teamed up again for a brand-new production.

This will be their third collaboration after the Olivier Award nominated Gangsta Granny and acclaimed Awful Auntie productions.

Billionaire Boy started life as a David Walliams novel for children in 2010, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books, and was filmed for the BBC in 2016.

As part of a major national tour the stage adaptation can be seen at the Theatre Royal Nottingham from June 10-14 next year.

Billionaire Boy tells the story of Joe Spud, who is 12 years old and the richest boy in the country.

He has his own sports car, two crocodiles as pets and £100,000 a week pocket money. But what Joe doesn’t have is a friend. So he decides to leave his posh school and start at the local comp. But things don’t go as planned for Joe and life becomes a rollercoaster as he tries to find what money can’t buy!

David Walliams said: “I absolutely loved the BSC’s terrific productions of Gangsta Granny and Awful Auntie so I can’t wait to see their brand-new production of Billionaire Boy! It promises to be a brilliant show!”

Billionaire Boy is adapted and directed by Neal Foster. It is suitable for ages five and over.

For tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555

Photo credit: Mark Douet