Tickets now on sale for Alter Bridge’s Motorpoint Arena Nottingham gig

Tickets to see a gig by Alter Bridge at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham are on sale.

The performance at the venue will be on Saturday, December 14, and this will be a chance for fans in the area to see a band known for blurring the line between hard rock and heavy metal.

Alter Bridge’s Mark Tremonti enthused: “We are honoured to be returning to the UK with our friends in Shinedown and Sevendust this winter. See you all very soon, we couldn’t be happier with the line-up and can’t wait to share our new tunes with you!”

The band will return touring with their sixth studio album, Walk The Sky. The album is scheduled for worldwide release on October 18 via Napalm Records. The 14-track opus marks a creative high point for the quartet, drawing upon elements from each of the band’s previous releases to create something new. The first single Wouldn’t You Rather is quintessential Alter Bridge and will be released on June 28.

Prices start from £40.40. All prices listed include administration and facility fee.

