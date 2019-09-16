Tickets go on sale this Friday to see Simply Red’s 2020 visit to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Chart legends Simply Red have announced a performance at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on October 18, 2020, as part of their Blue Eyed Soul tour.

The band will be returning to the city for the first time since their Stars anniversary tour.

Following the announcement that their funky new album, Blue Eyed Soul, will be released on November 8 this year, Mick Hucknall and co have revealed the details of a highly anticipated 13-date UK and Ireland 2020 arena tour.

Hailed as one of the most successful live acts ever to come out of the UK, they will be firing on all cylinders delivering their all-time classic hits from a stellar career, such as Stars, Holding Back The Years, Fairground and Money’s Too Tight To Mention, as well as some raw and soulful new grooves.

Mick Hucknall has been Simply Red’s songwriter and bandleader since the very beginning in 1985, aided by long-serving saxophonist Ian Kirkham since 1986.

The current line-up has remained consistent since 2003, and the new tour will play to the core strengths of this fantastic band.

“I want them to enjoy playing, for crowds to get up and move around, and everybody to put their heart into it. It’s all about capturing the groove”, said Mick Hucknall.

Tickets are on sale Friday, September 20, with prices starting from £62.80. All prices listed include administration and facility fee.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Photo credit: Dean Chalkley