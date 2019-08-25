Tickets go on sale later this week to see Slipknot gigs in Nottingham and Sheffield

Slipknot have announced that they will be heading to the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on January 20 and the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on January 21 with special guests Behemoth.

In the wake of their return to the number one slot on the Official UK Albums Chart with much lauded sixth studio album We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot have announced their UK and Irish tour dates for early 2020 and tickets go on general sale for both gigs at 9am on Friday, August 30.

For the Sheffield date you can call the box office on 0114 256 56 56.

For the Nottingham date you can call the box office on 0843 373 3000.

