Tickets go on general sale on Friday to see Whitney Queen Of The Night at Derby Arena next year

Whitney Queen Of The Night is coming to Derby Arena on March 18 next year and tickets go on general sale on Friday, August 2.

The critically acclaimed international stage sensation Whitney - Queen of the Night is heading back to to the venue in 2020.

Following a run of hit West End performances and wowing the Derby Arena crowds earlier this year, the classic hits of Whitney Houston will once again fill the Pride Park venue.

The show promises to be a memorable celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time.

The show will be starring Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney – Queen Of The Night tour, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, The Voice, The X Factor) in the title role, supported by a stunning live band.

The outstanding concert production has toured extensively across the UK and Europe for the past three years, and in March made its West End debut in front of a sold-out audience at London’s Savoy Theatre, with further sell-out shows in June and July.

Featuring hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more, the show is an unmissable evening of entertainment paying homage to one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Tickets are priced at £28.50 and go on sale to Derby LIVE customers on Thursday, August 1, at 10am, and on general sale on Friday, August 2, at 10am.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here, or at the Sales and Information Centre, Riverside Chambers, Full Street, DE1 3AF or by calling 01332 255 800.

