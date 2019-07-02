Thrills galore when Wait Until Dark comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal

The 2019 Classic Thriller season kicks off later this month with a production of Wait Until Dark.

Frederick Knott’s play can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal from July 30 to August 3.

A sinister conman looking for a mysterious doll visits the apartment of Sam Hendrix and his blind wife, Susy.

With Sam potentially implicated in a murder, Susy realises that the doll could be the key to his innocence and refuses to reveal its location.

A deadly game of cat and mouse ensues and Susy knows the only way to play fair is by her rules, so when darkness falls she turns off all the lights leaving both of them to manoeuvre in the dark until the deadly game is over.

Call 0115 9895555 for tickets or click here.

