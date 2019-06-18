This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, June 20
Royal Rock Night. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Friday, June 21
ziPt. Boat Inn, Cromford.
Acorn Roots, Please Y’Self, Left Hand Drive and Take 4. Edgefold Club, Matlock. Admission £10, proceeds in aid of resettlement of Syrian refugees in Derbyshire.
El Vino and the Ragged Company. London Road Inn, Buxton.
Lisa J. The Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.
Little Sam Lyons. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
80s Anthems and Bangers. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Swansong Acoustics. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Dookie Enema Tour 2019. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Stepping Lane. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Simply Mel. Remarkable Hare, Matlock.
Dan Baird & Homemade Sin. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Saturday, June 22
Fuzzy Felt World. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.
ziPt. Bottle and Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield.
DC Done Dirt Cheap. The Barge, Long Eaton.
Dfacto. Ashbourne Ex Servicemen’s Club, Derby.
Neil Elliott. Alfreton Town Football Club, Alfreton.
ZTV. Brimington Social Club, Brimington.
Karl Cooper. Old Whittington Welfare Club, Derby.
Sal Solo. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Dave Grant. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Spunk Volcano and the Eruptions. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Black Hands. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Alex Blood Acoustic Session. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Private Hire. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Take The Seven. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Tom Dibb. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Flashback. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
The Dronny Bottom Buskers. Remarkable Hare, Matlock.
Ohasis. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sunday, June 23
Chris Greve. London Road Inn, Buxton.
Wayne Smith. Alfreton Town Football Club, Alfreton.
Mike Carlton. Old Whittington Welfare Club, Derby.
Wednesday, June 26
Julian Jones. The Neptune, Derby.
Steve Chase. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Social Club, North Wingfield.