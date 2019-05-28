Theatre treats galore as Departure Lounge festival returns to Derby this summer

In Good Company presents Departure Lounge in and around Derby Theatre from July 18 to 20.

Departure Lounge exists to present theatre of the most radical nature right in the heart of the country, proving that the Midlands is a vibrant place to shape the future of theatre.

The summer festival of fresh and exciting performance is now in its seventh year.

Get ready for a bumper line-up of shows, Edinburgh previews, works-in-progress, workshops and talks, and a hub for fresh, contemporary, cutting edge and innovative performance.

Highlights of the Festival for 2019 include: Opal Fruits by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, (pictured) an unreliable solo show about the fetishisation of the feral female, about working-class women and the trouble with 90s nostalgia spliced with

stories from four generations of women who came of age on the same council estate and the return of Olivier Award nominee Caroline Horton with the premiere of All of Me, a funny, hopeful and unapologetic piece, the show that happens after the curtain call, when the lights have gone down but the mess remains, in association with China Plate, Cambridge Junction and The Yard Theatre.

You can also enjoy the return of festival favourites, award-winning Not Too Tame with See How They Run, a brand new show fresh from Latitude festival, a helter skelter piece of gig theatre which takes the audience on a magical mystery ride, a unique and raucous show inspired by The Beatles music.

Ben Anderson, creative producer of festival organisers In Good Company, said: “I can’t wait for this theatrical vacation. Departure Lounge is a festival that is open, international facing with a regional bedrock of work at its heart exploring a total feast of themes from letter writing and ageing, Disney villains, identity and accessibility...all to name just a few.

“I’m elated that the festival is hosting some larger companies with first glimpses of new work such as Fat Rascal with their show Unfortunate and Burnt Lemon’s Tokyo Rose; working with our new partners New Diorama to support

more pathways to Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Mark the dates in your diary. Honestly, you really won’t regret it.”

For more information and to book, contact the box office on 01332 593939 or click here.

You can also click here and click here for more entertainment stories.

Photo credit: H.Beasley-Garrigan