The Mousetrap theatre thriller brings Only Fools and Horses' Gwyneth Strong to Nottingham and Emmerdale's Susan Penhaligon to Chesterfield
Only Fools and Horses star Gwyneth Strong and Emmerdale actress Susan Penhaligon will perform in a production of The Mousetrap, touring to Nottingham and Chesterfield.
Gwyneth, who played Cassandra in the TV sitcom, plays Mrs Boyle in the show's run in Nottingham Theatre Royal from June 17-22. Susan, whose TV credits include Bouquet of Barbed Wire, plays Mrs Boyle when the show visits Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre from October 7 to 12. To buy Nottingham tickets to to www.trch,co.uk; for Chesterfield tickets go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
