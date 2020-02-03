Legendary rock band The Black Crowes are reuniting for a tour taking in Nottingham to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their hit debut album Shake Your Moneymaker.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 7 at 9am, for their show at the city’s Motorpoint Arena on October 16, 2020.

The Black Crowes will play their entire first album, which achieved landmark quintuple platinum sales, and all the hits from their illustrious back catalogue.

Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson have not played a show in the UK since 2013 when they vowed never to play or speak together again. Thankfully for the fans, time have healed these wounds.

Chris said of the reunion: "I'm thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made and bringing our lives together full circle. Long live rock ‘n' roll and The Black Crowes!"

Rich added: "First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed."

Shake Your Money Maker was fuelled by singles Jealous Again, Twice As Hard, She Talks To Angels, and the rollicking cover of Otis Redding's Hard To Handle. The Black Crowes immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone's Best New American Band Readers Poll in late 1990.

The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way. They sold out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member; got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor; fell victim to bad record deals; got married and divorced and fought amongst themselves and the rest of the world.

Tickets start froom £68.70 for their show at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena. Go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/Online/article/the-black-crowes or call 0843 373 3000 or buy in person at the arena box office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

