Superb version of An Inspector Calls really shines this week at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Life could not be much better for factory owner Arthur Birling in JB Priestley’s An Inspector Calls, writes John Shawcroft.

A public figure who entertains hopes of a knighthood, his daughter has announced her engagement to the son of another industrialist. A celebration party is in full swing in the Birling home in 1912.

Then Inspector Goole arrives.

Such is the background to JB Priestley’s classic thriller (Theatre Royal, Nottingham, until Saturday), with re-worked direction by Stephen Daldry which rescued the play from a repertory theatre standby into something special. Ian McMeill’s set stripped away the standard drawing room, replacing it with a slightly sagging house on stilts.

Liam Brennan’s superb Goole has arrived because a young woman, Eva Smith, has committed suicide in the most painful manner and she has had connections the family.

Brennan’s performance is magnificent, probing, and at times almost sympathetic as one family member after another begins to realise what they have done – or not done. For while nobody has committed any crime, their behaviour towards Eva has been little short of criminal.

An Inspector Calls by J.B. Priestley (Photo by Mark Douet)

Brennan dominates the stage and has strong support from Jeffrey Harmer, Christine Kavanagh, Alasdair Buchan, Chloe Orrick, Ryan Saunders and Emma Cater. And Rowan O’Driscoll-Besh’s young boy is a scene stealer.

The lighting and the atmosphere are spooky, there is no interval to interrupt the tension and Brennan’s closing address hammers home the point that there are lessons to be learned.

Click here for more on the show. Click here or click here for more stories.