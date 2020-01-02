Still chance to catch Sleeping Beauty at Nottingham Playhouse

The panto fun continues into the first two weeks of 2020 at Nottingham Playhouse.

The acclaimed and popular production of Sleeping Beauty is still pulling in audiences of all ages and there's time for you to catch it before the end of the run on January 11.

This family favourite – written and directed by Kenneth Alan Taylor in his 36th pantomime with the Playhouse - offers up a whirlwind of sparkling costumes, stunning sets, silliness and songs.

Back at the Playhouse for this production are Tim Frater as Jerry the Jester, Rebecca Little as Queen Gertrude and Darren Southworth as King Hubert. The unmissable John Elkington also continues his legendary run as pantomime Dame, in the role of Nurse Tilly Trott.

To get your tickets before the end of the run, call the box office on 0115 9419419 or you can click here.

