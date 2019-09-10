Stars will shine in Cinderella at Theatre Royal Nottingham this year

Les Dennis, Connor McIntyre, Gareth Gates, plus Richard Cadell and Sooty bought some early Christmas sparkle to Nottingham as the Theatre Royal launched their must-see family panto, Cinderella.

Coronation Street’s Les Dennis and Connor McIntyre will swap the cobbles for clutch bags as the Ugly Sisters, alongside Pop Idol star Gareth Gates as Prince Charming, with Richard Cadell and Sooty starring as Buttons.

Jack McNeill will be playing the role of Dandini. Jack will be returning to the Theatre Royal following his star turn in last year’s pantomime as Peter Pan. Hannah Grace Lawson will make her pantomime debut as Cinderella.

Cinderella will open on Saturday, November 30, and run until Sunday, January 5.

Television presenter, comedian and actor Les Dennis has been a mainstay of British entertainment since he won the 1974 talent show New Faces. His appearance propelled him to stardom with featured spots on light entertainment shows including The Laughter Show and Les hosted Family Fortunes for an unprecedented fifteen-year run. His theatre work includes roles in Chicago, Spamalot, She Loves Me and Me and My Girl in the West End.

In 2014, he joined Coronation Street as Michael Rodwell, a petty criminal who met his demise at the hands of his fellow Ugly Sister, Pat Phelan.

Connor McIntyre has previously appeared in The Governor, A & E, Murder City, See No Evil, Wire in the Blood, Law and Order, London’s Burning and Casualty. His film roles include The Be All and End All and Charlie Noads R.I.P while his stage work includes appearances in The Comedy of Errors, One for the Road and Harry’s Christmas. He is best known as the malevolent mainstay of ITV’s Coronation Street, Pat Phelan. Since he made his debut in 2013, he has solidified his reputation as one of soap-land’s ultimate baddies.

Gareth Gates rose to stardom in 2002 as runner-up in the UK’s first Pop Idol. In a phenomenal career that followed, he has sold more than 3.5 million records in the UK, released three albums and had four UK number one singles.

Alongside his pop career, Gareth has been seen on ITV1’s Dancing on Ice and The Big Reunion 2014. Gareth’s theatre career has seen him play the role of Marius in the 25th anniversary tour of Les Misérables for Sir Cameron Mackintosh, in Loserville at West Yorkshire Playhouse and the UK tours of Legally Blonde and Boogie Nights the Musical. He has regularly toured in the concert Mad About the Musicals and starred in the UK tour of Footloose.

They will be joined by the television, stage, comic book, animation and film star Sooty, ably supported by his guardian, co-host, funny man and illusionist Richard Cadell.

Cinderella will be once again be produced by Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, continuing their long-running partnership with the Theatre Royal Nottingham, following last year’s swashbuckling production of Peter Pan.

Michael Harrison, managing director of Qdos Entertainment’s pantomime division said: “I’m thrilled that we have managed to secure Les, Connor, Gareth, Richard and Sooty to lead our spectacular Nottingham pantomime this year, and to welcome the talented Jack McNeill and Hannah Grace Lawson to the cast.

“Between them all we have fantastic comedy, music, magic and silliness that audiences of all ages will love in a production packed full of audience participation, laughter and pure panto magic.”

The clock is ticking…book your tickets to the ball today.

For tickets, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot