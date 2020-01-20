Stars are lining up this weekend for Beat The Streets event

The third instalment of charity music festival Beat The Streets comes to Nottingham venues on Sunday, January 26.

Organisers have released the set times for the event, along with a final wave of artist additions.

Singer-songwriter Camille Christel’s beguiling brand of ambient folk has already picked up support from influential industry figures. After enchanting audiences at Splendour Festival last year, Laurie Illingworth will be bringing his dreamy acoustic sound to the event, while Sam Barker, who gained his spot on the festival line-up after winning the Acoustic Rooms competition at Rescue Rooms earlier this month, also joins the bill.

The full list of final artist additions are: Camille Christel, Chloe Rodgers, Danny Small, Felix M-B, Joey Collins, Laurie Illingworth, Sam Barker, Wilf & The Hullabaloo and Wilted Flower.

The festival has also unveiled the full timings and stage splits, with Jake Bugg set to bring his indie-rock sound to Rock City at 3.45pm. With live music due to get underway at 1.15pm, attendees can savour performances from artists on eight stages throughout the day. A moment of podcasting history will be created at Rescue Rooms at 2pm, as it will be Reservoir Red Dogs’ first ever show recording with a live audience. The full list of set times can be found by clicking here.

Beat The Streets is being delivered by DHP Family in collaboration with local organisations and music groups. Tickets are priced from £10 and are on sale now by clicking here. Participating venues are Rock City, Rescue Rooms, The Bodega, Rough Trade.

Laurie Illingworth

Click here or click here for more stories.