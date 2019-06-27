Star line-up when Club Tropicana checks in at Nottingham Theatre Royal soon

Joe McElderry, Neil McDermott, Kate Robbins, Emily Tierney and Amelle Berrabah will star in the world premiere of new 80s musical Club Tropicana, visiting Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from July 8 to 13.

Written by Michael Gyngell, this is a summer adventure of love in the sun, featuring a soundtrack of smash-hit pop classics all performed live on stage.

This brand new production takes you on a fun-packed trip back in time to the electric 80s when hair was big, shoulders were padded, girls (and boys) just wanted to have fun, and mobile phones were shaped like bricks and weighed a tonne.

Welcome to the vibrant Club Tropicana Hotel - the 1980s answer to Love Island - where the drinks are free and the whole family is invited to join the ultimate holiday musical.

When a budding bride and groom get cold feet, they each decide to jet off to sunnier climes and feel the heat - but little do they know they have checked into the same hotel.

The sizzling summer season at the Club Tropicana sees drinks flowing and tans glowing.

Will our young lovers decide to go through with the wedding? Will the hotel inspectors (finally) get their way and close the resort, or will the staff save the day?

All will be revealed in hilarious style to a soundtrack including ABC, Cyndi Lauper, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, a-ha, Culture Club, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, Bucks Fizz and Depeche Mode.

Tracks include Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Take On Me, Just Can’t Get Enough, Oops Upside Your Head, The Look of Love, Making Your Mind Up, Relax, Islands on the Stream, She Drives Me Crazy, Don’t Go, La Dolce Vita, and many more.

For tickets, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or click here.

