Star dancers Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag to perform in Sheffield and Nottingham shows

Anton and Erin: Dance Those Magical Movies can be seen at Sheffield City Hall on February 16, and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on March 1.

Both performances start at 3pm.

Enjoy some cinema classics live on the dancefloor next year, courtesy of Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag, the nation’s favourite ballroom couple.

They will be performing their new show for 2020 as they Dance Those Magical Movies on a major tour of UK and Ireland.

The sensational production, filled with Hollywood glamour, is set to the music that made it big on the silver screen,

including classics from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Singin’ In The Rain, The Wizard of Oz through to songs from blockbusters such as The Greatest Showman and Moulin Rouge.

Featuring exquisite choreography and stunning costumes, ballroom dance stars Anton and Erin will be joined on stage by superb vocalist Lance Ellington, a dance ensemble and a 23-piece concert orchestra under the baton of Richard Balcombe.

The show will, as ever, feature the very popular Q and A section, providing some fun interaction with the audience.

Commenting on the tour, Anton Du Beke said: “Erin and I are delighted to be back with a fabulous new production Dance Those Magical Movies.

“We want to bring a red-carpet premiere performance to every venue, as connecting with the live audience is simply the best.”

For more on ticket details, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 for the Nottingham show and 01142 789789 for the Sheffield show.

You can click here or click here for more stories.