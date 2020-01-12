Star conductor John Wilson returns to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall this week

Join presenter Stephen Johnson, top conductor John Wilson and the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra for a Discovering Vaughan Williams event at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall, on January 15, from 7.30pm.

This illustrated introduction to Vaughan Williams’s music focuses on In the Fen Country, displaying his fascination with folk song, and the magnificent Sixth Symphony.

Although the composer was quick to dismiss speculation at its premiere in 1948 that it was a reflection on the years of conflict that preceded it, and the nuclear threat that they initiated, there’s no denying the tension in this post-war masterpiece.

John Wilson, a brilliant conductor of English music and a devotee of Vaughan Williams, is joined by broadcaster Stephen Johnson, who will be shedding light on the Sixth Symphony, with live extracts from the BBC Philharmonic, before a complete performance of both pieces.

